Ruben Schade ☛ Dithering using Imagemagick
I’m a big fan of ImageMagick, and use it regularly for all sorts of random tasks. It didn’t occur to me when I wrote my post about dithering images yesterday that I could use it for that as well. @cerement to the rescue:
magick $INPUT -dither FloydSteinberg -remap netscape: $OUTPUT.gif
This will be awesome for my next batch job. Thanks!
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install DirectAdmin on Debian 12
DirectAdmin stands as one of the most efficient and cost-effective web hosting control panels available for Linux-based servers. Its lightweight nature, user-friendly interface, and comprehensive feature set make it an excellent choice for server administrators and hosting providers looking to streamline their operations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenTofu on Fedora 41
OpenTofu has emerged as a powerful alternative to Terraform for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) management, especially since its adoption by the 'Linux' Foundation. For Fedora 41 users looking to implement robust infrastructure automation, OpenTofu offers an open-source solution with full compatibility with existing Terraform configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Miniconda on Manjaro
Miniconda is a minimal installer for conda, providing a lightweight alternative to the full Anaconda distribution for Python development and package management. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users, Miniconda offers an efficient way to manage Python environments and dependencies without the overhead of the complete Anaconda suite.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Viber on Fedora 41
Communicating with friends, family, and colleagues has never been easier thanks to messaging applications like Viber. As a cross-platform VoIP and instant messaging service, Viber allows users to make free calls, send messages, share media, and create group chats across multiple devices.
Linux Journal ☛ How to List Groups in GNU/Linux Like a Pro
In Linux, groups play a central role in managing user permissions and access control. Whether you're an experienced system administrator or a curious new user, understanding how to list and analyze group information is a fundamental skill. This guide explores everything you need to know about listing groups in Linux, using a variety of tools and techniques to get exactly the information you need.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: How to Install the Latest CHIRP on Ubuntu [Ed: This might be LLM slop]
CHIRP is a powerful open-source tool for programming amateur radios, supporting brands like Baofeng, Kenwood, and Yaesu. With the transition from
chirp-dailyto
chirp-next, Ubuntu users need a new approach to install the latest version. This guide provides a step-by-step method to install CHIRP, configure dependencies, and troubleshoot common issues.
Linux Handbook ☛ Kubernetes DaemonSet: What it is & How to Use it?
Learn what a Kubernetes DaemonSet is, how it works, and when to use it. This guide covers real-world examples for managing DaemonSets in your cluster.
peppe8o ☛ Use Raspberry Pi with Ubuntu Server: Guide to Headless Installation for Beginners
In this tutorial, I will show you how to setup a Raspberry PI with Ubuntu Server OS.