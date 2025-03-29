PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)

In the EU, they have the GDPR to help protect user data, and to reign in the data collection by “Big Tech.” Here in the U.S., we pretty much have nothing (or next to it) to protect the collection of private personal data. In the U.S., it’s pretty much the Wild, Wild West when it comes to collecting (and leveraging) user data. At least those living under the rule of EU law have some protections, but even that doesn't go far enough. But, it’s a good start. It’s definitely FAR, FAR more protection than we have here in the U.S.

[...]

These stories and themes go on and on and on and on, ad infinitum. Your personally identifiable and private information literally IS the currency of modern travels on the World Wide Web. It is more of the same theme that was unveiled in Mozilla’s bungled rollout of Firefox’s first ever “terms of use” agreement (covered elsewhere in this issue). It doesn’t seem that one entity of that exclusive club learns a single thing from the missteps of the other members of that exclusive “Big Tech” club. How many examples do we need before we all realize that these “Big Tech” companies cannot (or will not) police themselves?