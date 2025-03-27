news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



Quoting: This is the most helpful new Linux tool I've tried in years - here's why and how I use it | ZDNET —

How many applications have you installed that promised to make your desktop life a bit easier? I cannot even begin to total up the software I've tried that made such overtures. That's why, any time I see such a tool advertised or available for Linux, I grow immediately doubtful.

Sometimes, an app shrugs off that doubt to prove itself invaluable.

Such is the case with Linux Assistant.

This handy little app helps you search your system for files and folders, can help you install applications and upgrade your system, offers self-learning search, runs a security check, and so much more.

I could go on and on about what Linux Assistant can do, but we'd spend a lot of time covering it. I'll show you how much it can do by way of a demonstration.