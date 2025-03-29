news
Linux Journal ☛ 2025-03-20 [Older] Boost Productivity with Custom Command Shortcuts Using Linux Aliases
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-03-21 [Older] How to Use the which Command in Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-03-26 [Older] How to install Google Chrome on Kubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-03-24 [Older] How to install Gaia Sky on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-03-23 [Older] How to install Blender 4.4.0 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-03-22 [Older] How to install Gedit on Kubuntu 24.04
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: Using The Shape Builder Tool
The Shape Builder Tool in Inkscape is a tool that lets you create new shapes based on the intersecting areas of overlapping shapes. It was first introduced in ver. 1.3, but we haven’t covered it before. It was enhanced in ver. 1.4, so we’ll look at it now.
You can use simple objects (lines, rectangles, circles, etc.) to make much more complicated objects. I started with three circles.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Delete Lines From A Text File Easily & Quickly
Recently (as in towards the end of February, so it was quite recent), I went to update what I call my “travel” laptop. It’s a small Lenovo ThinkPad X230. I used to carry it in my backpack when I was still working.
That laptop had a PCLinuxOS Xfce installation that had served me very well since its first installation about five or more years before. When I first installed PCLinuxOS on the computer, I just accepted all of the “default” values of the old installer. That included a “default” size for the root directory of only 20 GiB.
I thought it would be adequate.
I was wrong.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: Getting Rid Of Unwanted/Unneeded Files
These files can be found in the /var directory and are log and cache files. There are several ways to get rid of these unwanted and unneeded files.
The first way is to remove them by hand.
Open a console window and su to root.
Geshan ☛ 2025-03-26 [Older] How to deploy a container image to Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) with Fargate: a beginner’s tutorial [Part 2]
Geshan ☛ 2025-03-25 [Older] How to create an Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR) and push a docker image to it [Part 1]