news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico fightstick randomly mashes buttons for fighting game combos
Goblinhan Yıkan has created a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered fight stick that has extra buttons for throwing random combos while playing fighting games.
-
Hackaday ☛ Half The Reflow Oven You Expected
Toaster oven reflow projects are such a done deal that there should be nothing new in one here in 2025. Take a toaster oven, an Arduino, and a thermocouple, and bake those boards! But [Paul J R] has found a new take on an old project, and better still, he’s found the most diminutive of toaster ovens from the Australian version of Kmart. We love the project for the tiny oven alone.
-
CNX Software ☛ FourThirdsEye is an open-source hardware 10.7MP IMX294 camera module for the Raspberry Pi 5/CM4
Will Whang’s FourThirdsEye project is an open-source hardware camera module designed for Raspberry Pi 5 SBC and Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SoM using a Sony IMX294 Type 4/3 CMOS image sensor. The camera module can capture 10.7 MP images and 4K (4096 x 2160) videos with improved low-light performance and dynamic range (4.63 μm pixel size) compared to existing Raspberry Pi camera modules.
-
Arduino ☛ Quickly digitize your Magic deck with this 3D-printable scanning rig
We call them “deck builders” for a reason: because players end up with huge piles of trading cards. They can get difficult to manage, which is why the ManaBox app exists for Magic: The Gathering. It lets collectors scan and log their decks, which is handy for everything from finding market values to optimizing deck builds.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Deck Pro Offers E-Paper Display with Configurable 4G and Voice Options
LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Firefly Automation Controller Adds Industrial Control Capabilities to Raspberry Pi Compute Module
CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector Leverages Power-Over-Ethernet for Remote Deployments
This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.