Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 Released with Improved Sync Editing
Flowblade, the free open-source MLT video editor, released new 2.20 version few days ago. For native Wayland support, the new release of this GNU/Linux video editor moved to SDL2 (Simple DirectMedia Layer 2.0) video playback for Flatpak package and all systems with MLT 7.30+.
Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Autobase 2.2.0 released
We’re excited to announce the release of Autobase 2.2.0 — packed with valuable improvements and new capabilities: [...]
