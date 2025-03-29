news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Quoting: How artifacts are signed in Fedora —

For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64. The details of that work will be the subject of a later post, but as part of this work I’ve become somewhat familiar with the signing infrastructure in Fedora and how it works. This post introduces the various pieces of the current infrastructure, and how they fit together.

Pretty much anything Fedora produces and distributes is digitally signed so users can verify it did, in fact, come from the Fedora project. Perhaps the most obvious example of this is the RPM packages Fedora produces. However, plenty of other artifacts are also signed, like OSTree commits.

Signing works using public-key cryptography. We have the private key that we need to keep secret, and we distribute the public keys to users so they can verify the artifact.