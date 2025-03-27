news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



Dolphin file manager, rar files & available space problem

Here's a wee issue you won't come across every day. Or even every week. Say you're using Linux. A Plasma desktop, to be more precise. Let's say Kubuntu. There, the default file manager is a program called Dolphin, and it's extremely capable. It can do many wondrous things. It can extract archives in various formats, like say tar, zip, and others. But most of the time, it must rely on what your system has. For instance, it won't do 7z natively, unless you add a package.

I encountered a problem with a rar file extraction recently. The funny thing is, the error message is quite weird, and does not indicate you have an issue with the file format. Instead, you will get a "bogus" message that your system does not have enough free space available. At this point, you might start sweating and fretting. No need, let's fix this.