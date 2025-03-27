A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager

Several years ago, KDE retired its bespoke display manager (KDM) in favor of SDDM. However, despite the community’s best efforts, SDDM’s architecture made it challenging to incorporate everything from advanced power management to specialized input methods. So, now looks like it is entering its final chapter, too.

Why do I say that? A bit surprising, KDE developer David Edmundson unveiled a proposal to overhaul Plasma’s login manager. The main goal is to address limitations in the existing SDDM while creating a more seamless and cohesive login experience for users.

As you know, currently, SDDM has been the go-to display manager for Plasma, offering a modern, QML-based approach. However, according to developers, because it is meant to be desktop-agnostic, it poses certain challenges for deeper integration with KDE’s Plasma features.