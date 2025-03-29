today's leftovers

Wavacity is a free, open-source online audio editor inspired by Audacity. Launched in 2021, Wavacity allows users to edit audio directly in the browser without the need to install software. This makes the tool accessible and practical for anyone who needs to make quick edits or collaborate on audio projects from anywhere.

Wavacity's interface is very similar to Audacity's, which makes the transition easier for users who are already familiar with the original software. Wavacity's features include cutting, copying, pasting, applying audio effects, reducing noise, editing multiple tracks and export options for various formats, such as MP3 and WAV.