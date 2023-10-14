Games: SteamOS, fheroes2, Godot, and More
Steam Deck SteamOS 3.5.1 Preview fixes backlight staying on when docked
Valve has now released the latest SteamOS 3.5.1 Preview for download, fixing up some more issues in the Steam Deck OS like the backlight staying on when docked.
Diablo 4 now Steam Deck Verified before launch but no Steam keys for Battle.net buyers
Good news if you plan to dive into Diablo 4 with the Steam release coming on October 17th, as it has been Steam Deck Verified. There's some bad news if you already purchased it on Battle.net though.
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.0.9 released
As usual, after a month of hard work, fheroes2 Resurrection Team released a new 1.0.9 version of the Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine, filled with updates, fixes and new features!
Godot 4.2 beta 1 is out now for testing
The Godot team are preparing the next release of their free and open source game engine, with Godot 4.2 beta 1 now available for anyone to jump in and test it. This is part of their newer release cycle, to bring point releases more often.
Get Alan Wake, Pathologic 2, STASIS: BONE TOTEM and more in this bundle
There's some seriously spooky stuff going in the latest from Humble Bundle. Inside the Fight of your Life Bundle you'll get some pretty great games. Here's a run over Steam Deck / Linux desktop compatibility.
