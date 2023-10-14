Games: SteamOS, fheroes2, Godot, and More

Tux Machines

New release: Tor Browser 13.0

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Forlinx officially launches RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110

AAEON launches palm-sized UP 7000 Edge with N-Series processors

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

9to5Linux

OpenZFS 2.2 Released with Linux 6.5 Support, Block Cloning, and More

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 23.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10. All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and come with updated desktop environments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 Released with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

How To Upgrade Raspberry Pi OS to Debian Bookworm from Bullseye

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

Games: SteamOS, fheroes2, Godot, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2023

Alan Wake

GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
Significant changes for the GNOME! Merge requests opened to end X.Org (X11) session support, moving to a Wayland-only environment
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
GPG, RubyGems, Kernel update in Tumbleweed
a variety of package updates
Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
Why Tux Machines is Hosted From the United Kingdom
This site was transferred to us in October 2013
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
 
KNotifications on Android 13
With Android 13 applications need to request permissions to show notifications in the same way you’d need to request permissions to access say the camera or the calendar
How I learned to stop worrying and love the CoreOS
It’s quite clear that I’ve been on a CoreOS blogging streak lately
How I became obsolete
It’s Saturday morning, 6:00 and I can’t sleep. My mind has decided to start functioning
Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements
Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO release is now available for download powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installer that offers new features and fixes bugs.
Because You Can: Linux On An Arduino Uno
There are a few “Will it run” tropes when it comes to microcontrollers, one for example is “Will it run Doom?“, while another is “Will it run Linux
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Scan
Adobe Scan is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
This week in KDE: colorblindness correction filters
This week there’s a lot of news on the accessibility front in particular
Linux might be your best bet for heightening your desktop computer security
Cybersecurity matters
Focusrite Extends Help to Linux Developer to Enable Driver Support
Even though Linux as a desktop platform is evolving fast, it is still a choice for few music producers compared to Windows and macOS
MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
It's not a great week for MariaDB
F10 for accessibility in KF6!
We now have a new KStandardShortcut
PipeWire 1.0 RC2
This is the second 1.0 release candidate that is API and ABI compatible with previous 0.3.x releases
David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released
The last release was in March of 2023
OpenZFS 2.2 advanced file system and volume manager has been released today with support for the latest Linux kernel series, as well as various new features.
Worse Than Racism in Latest Ubuntu: Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Junk
Russian controversy ought not be the biggest one
Android Leftovers
Google Chrome on Android gets a big security boost! Users can delete recent browsing history swiftly
New release: Tor Browser 13.0
Tor Browser 13.0 is now available
Leap 15.5 issue with Radeon RX 7000 series and amdgpu driver
Upcoming Quarterly Update 1 for SLES 15 SP5 contains Bug 1215802
Linux Security Modules
Linux security modules are kernel modules that provide a framework for implementing mandatory access control (more on this soon) on various resources inside our Linux system
Games: Counter-Strike 2, Linux GPU Performance, and Trouble in Microsoft Mono Land (Unity)
3 stories for today
Q3 Firefox Linux update
Let’s highlight some updates of Firefox development from Linux perspective for last three months
Games: Return to Monkey Island on Nintendo Switch and Valve Issues
3 items about gaming
Android Leftovers
Android working on a Quick Settings tile for swapping active SIM cards for data
Overhaul of Thelio internals and new band Theliohead
System76's commitment to engineering excellence is matched only by its dedication to users' right to repair
Will Wayland Finally Replace Xorg For Linux Users? Finally?
Wayland is the long-in-the-works successor to the X Window system, which is nearly 40 years old
Want a secure and simple Linux experience? I can't recommend Elementary OS 7.1 highly enough
If you're interested in an operating system that takes your privacy seriously without preventing you from actually getting things done, try Elementary OS
GPL Enforcement Case: Vizio's Summary Judgment Motion
SFC lawsuit
Events: Christine Hall Reminisces All Things Open and LibreOffice at the Software Freedom Law Centre in India
Some FOSS updates
Installing Debian on the BananaPi M2 Zero and Installing Flatpak and Flathub Repository on Debian 12
Debian news
Leap Micro 5.5 availability and Leap Micro 5.3 EOL
A new version of the modern lightweight host operating system Leap Micro 5.5 is now available
Should you de-Google your Fairphone?
Has this ever happened to you? You’re discussing the new Marvel movie that’s coming out soon with a couple of friends.
KDE: FDBuild 0.1, KDE Gear, Porting Codevis to KDE
KDE-related development
Planet Fedora (Red Hat/IBM), Planet GNOME, and Planet Debian, Which Have a Code of Conduct, Offer a Platform to Matt 'Sexual Favours' Garrett
desperate effort to wrest control of FSF
(Updated) Forlinx officially launches RISC-V SoM based on StarFive JH7110
Forlinx has officially launched their latest System-on-Module, featuring the powerful StarFive JH7110 RISC-V chip
10 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 23.10 [With Bonus Tips]
Here's our recommended list of 10 things after installing Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" (GNOME edition).
openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Released, Leap Micro 5.3 EOL
The immutable openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 is out with SELinux enhancements, Quadlet for Podman, and an improved Cockpit management interface.
Microsoft's Winter Cleanup (Layoffs)
winter is coming
Security: Patches, Linux Long-Term Support, and Windows TCO/Incidents
10 items from the news
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 from 23.04
Detailed instructions with steps inside on how to upgrade the Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur.
Ubuntu 23.10 is Now Available For Download. This is What's New.
Learn what's new in the Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" release, which brings the latest Kernel, GNOME 45 and many updates.
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
YouTube Is Pushing Ads Once Again
YouTube is desperately/forcibly pushing ads once again
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 23.08.2 as the second of four maintenance updates to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 collection of open-source applications for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 released
It is time for another update for your most favourite firewall: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is out
GNU40 USA: Meeting with old and new friends, and some first few steps on the freedom ladder
On Sunday, October 1, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) hosted a hackday to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the GNU Project
Announcing Istio 1.19.3, 1.18.5, and 1.17.8
3 new releases
SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates
SparkyLinux 2023.10 Rolling edition has been released today as the October 2023 snapshot for this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, and MATE desktop environments on top of the bleeding-edge Debian Testing repositories.
Smaller is Fast, Fast is Beautiful
Complexity is an enemy of software freedom because it's hard to exercise control over software that you can barely even study
Android Leftovers
The two best Android controllers are only on sale for a few more hours
"Birds that are born in a cage think that freedom is a crime"
Freedom is a condition wherein the users are in charge
SFC and FSFE, Funded by Microsoft, Tell You That Eben Moglen is a Bad Man (They're Wrong)
The feminist movement was similarly hijacked by corporations and oligarchy
The wait is finally over and Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” release and you can upgrade your Raspberry Pi right now. Here’s how!
MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
RHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATIONRHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
A Social Meeting Between French-Speaking Mageians
After the release of Mageia 9, it is time to take a step back from MLO and the Mageia project
Lubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur": Best New Features
Learn what's new in Lubuntu 23.10 "Mactic Minotaur" which brings latest LXQt 1.30 desktop and updates.
LWN: Linux ecosystem contributions from SteamOS and kernel's preemption model
Now outside the paywall
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Troubles
Microsoft and Linux
Security Leftovers and Microsoft/Windows TCO
Various stories (many)
GNU’s Having a 40th Birthday Party and You’re Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited
The Challenge of Patching Curl
libcurl issue
Wayland Display Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed in 2023
Now that Wayland has arrived...
Mozilla talks about "beauty of the open internet" while helping Google undermine it
Mozilla PR fluff
Ardour 8.0
Ardour 8.0 is available now for Linux, Windows, and macOS, including the latest release of macOS, Sonoma
GNOME is Planning to Drop X.Org. Is it too soon to bid farewell?
Delve into the ongoing X.Org vs Wayland debate and the complexities of the balancing act to drop a two-decade-old software.
Krita 5.2 released
After a year of hard work, Krita 5.2 is finally here
Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched with 3K Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and Fedora Project announced today a new Linux laptop called Fedora Slimbook that’s optimized for the Fedora Linux distribution and features only Fedora software.