posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Quoting: Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity —

Only a week after its previous 8.0 release, Calibre, the beloved open-source eBook management software, has rolled out version 8.1, bringing a mix of new features, bug fixes, and expanded platform compatibility.

Perhaps the most user-friendly new addition is the updated Edit Metadata dialog, which now allows users to right-click on a book cover to edit it with an external program.

Another welcome change appears in Virtual Library Tabs. Locked tabs will now stay fixed in place, as they can no longer be reordered accidentally. It’s a simple but effective usability improvement, particularly for users juggling large collections or maintaining finely tuned virtual libraries.