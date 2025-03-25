news
MPV 0.40 Open-Source Video Player Released with Native HDR Support on Linux
Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.
This release also includes enhanced autocompletion and visual styling, a new selection menu that’s accessible by right-clicking the common buttons, native clipboard access for scripts via a new clipboard property, better stream support for Blu-ray, DVD, and CDDA, as well as track selection improvements and better metadata display.
