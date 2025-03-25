posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2025



GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members

In a live auction held in honor of its fortieth anniversary, the FSF auctioned off three historical memorabilia: the Internet Hall of Fame medal awarded to the FSF's founder, Richard M. Stallman, in 2013 as ultimate recognition of free software's immense impact on the development and advancement of the Internet; Stallman's legendary katana that -- with a dash of humor -- represents how wit can be used as a weapon in the fight for computer user freedom; and as the leading relic, the original GNU Head drawing by Etienne Suvasa (1992) that is the inspiration for, and more fine-lined version of, the iconic GNU logo present everywhere in the free software world.

"We are pleased that the GNU Head, the katana, and the Internet Hall of Fame medal have found a new home in the free software community," says executive director Zoë Kooyman. "We hope that the new owners will take good care of them." Miriam Bastian, the FSF's program manager adds: "We would like to thank all those who participated in the auction and congratulate the winners."