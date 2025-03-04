Mozilla Thunderbird 136 Released with New “Appearance” Panel in Settings

The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

Mozilla Thunderbird 136 Released with New “Appearance” Panel in Settings

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 04, 2025,

updated Mar 27, 2025



The biggest new feature of the Mozilla Thunderbird 136 release is a new “Appearance” panel in settings that lets you globally control message threading and sorting order. You’ll be able to define the default sorting and threading options for newly created folders from Unthreaded, Threaded (default), and Grouped by Sort.

Mozilla Thunderbird 136 also adds a toggle in the header to make messages automatically adapt to dark mode, changes the criteria for closing idle message databases, improves support for HiDPI screens, and improves the performance for users with many folders when resizing message panes.

Thunderbird 136 Now Available for Download, Here's What's New Mozilla has just unveiled Thunderbird version 136 of its widely adopted free and open-source desktop email client, now available for download. One highlight of the new release is the ability for messages to automatically switch to dark mode with a simple toggle in the header. Moreover, a dedicated "Appearance" Settings UI lets you globally control various aspects of your messages, such as threading and sorting order, and it has also fine-tuned how it handles idle message databases.

Linuxiac:

LWN:

Thunderbird Desktop 136.0 released Version 136.0 of the Thunderbird Desktop mail client has been released. The release includes a quick toggle for adapting messages to dark mode, and a new "Appearance" setting to control message threading and sorting order globally, as well as a number of bug fixes. See the security advisory for a full list of security vulnerabilities addressed in Thunderbird 136.0.

UbuntuHandbook:

Thunderbird 136.0 is out! The First Release in New Monthly Channel | UbuntuHandbook As you may know, Mozilla’s Firefox web browser has a rapid release channel that updates every 4 weeks, and ESR channel releases major updates every year. Now, it uses the similar policy for Thunderbird! Thunderbird 136.0 is the first release in the new official channel. And, there’ll be 137.0 in next month, 138.0 in May, and so forth.

OMG Ubuntu:

Thunderbird 136 Release Adds New Appearance Controls - OMG! Ubuntu Also added is a new Appearance setting to control message threading and sorting order globally. This is great if you always want, say, new messages at the bottom in all your configured folders. Some notable fixes include ensuring that addresses clicked in the header no longer appear off-screen for those using HiDPI displays, and ensuring that UI font sizes changes made in app do apply to all areas (as a few dialogs weren’t hooked in).

IDG:

Thunderbird 136 officially switches to monthly releases, matching Firefox With Thunderbird version 136 for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Mozilla is officially launching a new desktop release channel, which will now be the standard deployment channel for updates. As with Mozilla’s Firefox browser, there will be monthly updates that include new features and improvements along with bug fixes and closed security flaws. Thunderbird’s current version number will correspond to Firefox’s current version number.

