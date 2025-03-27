Thanks to our extensive research, we confidently decided to retire the newer UI and focus entirely on improving the older interface. This decision was based on real user insights, not internal preferences. By consolidating efforts, we could enhance the user experience, reduce confusion, and allocate resources more effectively.

Looking forward, future iterations will focus on improving the style and usability of each individual widget, ensuring a cohesive, accessible, and user-friendly experience across the entire platform.

This project reinforced a critical UX lesson: design is not about trends, but about solving real problems. By putting research before assumptions, observation before quick fixes, and usability before aesthetics, we were able to guide RIPEstat toward a more sustainable and user-centred future.