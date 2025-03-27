OpenSUSE: Freedom Does Not Come From One Vendor, Some Security Advisories Detailed

As political winds shift across the globe, the digital world is not immune to the turbulence. Governments and organizations across the globe are reassessing their dependencies, especially those tied to large, centralized tech firms.

While headlines paint a world splintering along geopolitical lines, the open-source community is quietly doing what it has always done best; building global tools for global freedom.

A recent example of this is an EU OS initiative—a European blueprint for a locked-down, KDE Plasma-based GNU/Linux distribution aimed at public-sector use.

Though technically not a new operating system, EU OS serves as a proof-of-concept for deploying a GNU/Linux system. The project’s core value proposition centers on: [...]