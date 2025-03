news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2025



Quoting: air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications - LinuxLinks —

Air is yet another live-reloading command line utility for developing Go applications.

Run air in your project root directory, leave it alone, and focus on your code. This tool has nothing to do with hot-deploy for production.

This is free and open source software.