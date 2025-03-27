news
today's leftovers
Security
Scoop News Group ☛ String of defects in popular Kubernetes component puts 40% of cloud environments at risk
Researchers aren’t aware of active exploitation in the wild, but they warn the risk for publicly exposed and unpatched Ingress Nginx controllers is extremely high.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (nginx and ruby-rack), Fedora (expat and libxslt), Mageia (bluez, dcmtk, ffmpeg, and radare2), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, gvisor-tap-vsock, kernel, kernel-rt, libreoffice, and podman), SUSE (buildah, forgejo, gitleaks, google-guest-agent, google-osconfig-agent, govulncheck-vulndb, grafana, helm, libxslt, php8, python-gunicorn, and python-Jinja2), and Ubuntu (freerdp2 and varnish).
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE ☛ KdeGuiTest (KdeEcoTest) in SoK25: Debugging, Building an Interactive User Interface, and More
KdeGuiTest (previously called KdeEcoTest) is an automation and testing tool which allows one to record and simulate user interactions with the GUI of an application. It is being developed as part of the KDE Eco initiative to create usage scenario scripts for measuring the energy consumption of software. The main goals in Season of KDE 2025 are (i) to debug remaining issues, and (ii) to make KdeGuiTest more user-friendly by creating a Graphical User Interface so it is easier to create, edit, and run emulation scripts.
Progress of the KDE season so far: [...]
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ☛ Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: A Sysprof enhancement
I’ve blogged in the past about how WebKit on GNU/Linux integrates with Sysprof, and provides a number of marks on various metrics. At the time that was a pretty big leap in WebKit development since it gave use a number of new insights, and enabled various performance optimizations to land.
But over time we started to notice some limitations in Sysprof. We now have tons of data being collected (yay!) but some types of data analysis were pretty difficult yet. In particular, it was difficult to answer questions like “why does render times increased after 3 seconds?” or “what is the CPU doing during layout?”
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Mediocregopher ☛ Terrace Workbench
This time around I learned from my old mistakes, and made some fresh new ones! The result looks like this: [...]
