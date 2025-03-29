news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Hyperbola - simple and lightweight Linux distribution - LinuxLinks

The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable, secure, simple, lightweight that tries to Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) under a Long Term Support (LTS) way.

Hyperbola is an independent, free and libre system built from scratch using the package-management from Arch Linux and especially patchsets for security from Debian providing packages that meet the GNU Free System Distribution Guidelines. Packages are provided for the i686 and x86_64 architectures.

However, Hyperbola is not based on any other system distribution. While they use pacman for package-management, their packages are completely done from scratch, based on their own repositories.