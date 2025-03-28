Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release

This release brings along a few Q4OS specific improvements, fixes and a cumulative upgrade covering all the changes since the previous stable Aquarius release. The Calamares live installer has got new translations. Desktop profiler tool now features brand new plugin for handling Flatpak applications in case Flatpak framework is enabled in the system. In addition to the new plugin the Desktop profiler capabilities have been expanded and the code has been largerly rewritten to support true multithreading.