Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements
While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.
On top of that, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot comes with the latest archinstall text-mode installer. Archinstall 2.6 was introduced in Arch Linux’s September 2023 ISO snapshot, but it received three maintainer updates since then, up to version 2.6.3.