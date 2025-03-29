news
Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Immortal Boy looks wild blending a little Undertale and OMORI together
IcarusDev is currently making Immortal Boy a 2.5D turn-based RPG of battles, puzzles and exploration - amid secrets and betrayal. It's a little of Undertale meets OMORI.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free to play toy soldier Battle Royale game Mini Royale enters Early Access
Mini Royale from IndigoBlue is out now in Early Access and free to play, with Native Linux support and Easy Anti-Cheat enabled. Another shooter for you to try if you're missing some multiplayer fun on Linux platforms.
GamingOnLinux ☛ WW2 shooter Squad 44 from Offworld updates Easy Anti-Cheat enabling Linux support
Offworld have updated their tactical WW2 shooter Squad 44 (formerly known as Post Scriptum) to bring a whole bunch of fixes, while do so they've also updated Easy Anti-Cheat and enabled Linux platforms to jump in and play.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Everything to grab from Prime Gaming, March 28th edition for Steam Deck / Linux
Here's the up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for March 28th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starsector, one of the best space RPGs that's not on Steam had a huge update
Starsector (formerly "Starfarer") is still in development but it's been a seriously impressive game for years. Not yet on Steam or any other store, as you have to buy it direct, but don't let that stop you with a big update out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Amazon Luna and Electronic Arts sign a multi-year deal, as Luna expands into more countries
Seems like Amazon are not ready to give up on their cloud gaming service Luna just yet, with it expanding into more countries and getting a big new deal going.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubisoft launches new subsidiary for Assassin’s Creed and other big games with funding from Tencent
Ubisoft are attempting to turn around their fortunes, with the creation of a new subsidiary with funding help from Tencent. This new group will have full control over Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six.
GamingOnLinux ☛ New Steam Beta brings fixes for child accounts and improvements to download time estimates
Valve released a fresh Steam Beta Client update for March 27th bringing with it a few fixes, plus an interesting seeming improvement for how they calculate download progress and timing.