Today in Techrights
- Greener Pastures for Free Software Users
- This coming week we'll publish many articles about GNU/Linux and technical means of/for user empowerment
- The GNU/Linux Revolution Ain't Here. Look at Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) Instead.
- The revolution won't be televised
- Chaffbot Effect: Microsoft Bing Falls to Lowest Share in Two Years (Amid Loads of Bing Layoffs This Year)
- Press outlets mostly failed to report that Bing is collapsing
- GNU/Linux Distributions as "Appliances" and DRM Platforms (the Case of ChromeOS and SteamOS)
- Is this what we envisioned in the 1980s and 90s?
- Fulfilling the Site's Full Potential
- We remain devoted to the aforementioned goal of posting more original material
- Software Freedom is the Future and Microsoft is the Biggest Obstacle
- GNU/Linux, at its roots, was all about Software Freedom
- Links 02/10/2023: NUC, GTK Themes, and More
- Links for the day
- New Union Syndicale Articles About the European Patent Office
- We'll probably get back to regularly writing about the EPO in the near future
- If WordPress Knows Well Enough to Self-Host Its Podcast, Why Can't GNU/Linux Shows Do the Same?
- For those who want videos and podcasts, here are today's latest additions from other sites
- Richard Stallman Can Outlive Many of His Prominent Haters
- M.J.G. tried hard to take our Web site offline, based on lies and repeated threats
- Forget VSCode (Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware), Use KATE Instead
- KATE is great
- Sometimes It's Time to Reboot
- No, not Android. KDE.