BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBGPD, and More

I started using FreeBSD in September 2000 coming from Slackware Linux, not knowing it would be the beginning of a more than 20 years journey.

At the time, I still didn't have broadband [Internet] access so downloading ISOs over a dial-up connection was not an option. I'm not exactly sure how I got the FreeBSD 4.1 installation CD from, but I think I might have ordered it from Ikarios, a French distributor of Linux and BSD distributions CDs.