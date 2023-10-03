BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBGPD, and More
-
My FreeBSD years: 2000-2005
I started using FreeBSD in September 2000 coming from Slackware Linux, not knowing it would be the beginning of a more than 20 years journey.
At the time, I still didn't have broadband [Internet] access so downloading ISOs over a dial-up connection was not an option. I'm not exactly sure how I got the FreeBSD 4.1 installation CD from, but I think I might have ordered it from Ikarios, a French distributor of Linux and BSD distributions CDs.
-
OpenBGPD 8.2 released
OpenBGPD-portable is known to compile and run on FreeBSD and the Linux distributions Alpine, Debian, Fedora, RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu. It is our hope that packagers take interest and help adapt OpenBGPD-portable to more distributions.
-
OpenBGPD 8.2 released
With a message from Claudio Jeker (claudio@), the OpenBSD project today announced the release of the OpenBSD BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) daemon OpenBGPD, version 8.2.