The problem was that the current TLS root certificate for our OpenVPN server was expiring; this TLS certificate had been imported by all of the clients that people were using to connect to our server. Since we couldn't arrange any sort of roll over or renewal for the TLS root certificate, our only way out was to generate a new one. To make the switch less abrupt, we set up a new OpenVPN server under a new name (using the new TLS root certificate). Once the new server was up and working, we updated our support site to refer to the new OpenVPN server and its new TLS root certificate, and then contacted all of the old users to tell them they had a month or two to switch over, until the old TLS root certificate expired (and their OpenVPN client would probably start refusing to connect to the old server).