Games: Unity, Epic, Warhammer, and More
Devs learn rival Godot engine in a week to poke fun at Unity
So canny devs have started looking elsewhere, not least the open source and free game engine Godot. In fact, on hearing the original announcement, two industry veterans decided to learn the engine and build a game satirizing the situation – and they did it all in one week.
The result is Install Fee Tycoon, an idle clicker in the vein of Cookie Clicker* only instead of baking cookies at exponential rates, it's reinstalls of games built on the "Chaos3D" engine.
Epic Games is laying off about 830 employees, divesting Bandcamp
The videogame company will also spin-off most of SuperAwesome, which Epic Games acquired in 2020. SuperAwesome is a platform for developers to include kid-safety tools in their products.
Rumors have circulated that Epic would implement job cuts this year, with reports surfacing that the company was seeking investment and speculating Epic would lay off part of its workforce to cut costs. Sweeney’s statement also revealed Epic intends to sell independent music storefront platform Bandcamp — which Epic only acquired last year — to music licensing and artist services company Songtradr.
Recent industry news doing the rounds is from Epic Games, who yesterday publicly shared an email that was sent by Tim Sweeney about laying off 16% of the company. 830 people lost their job due to "spending way more money than we earn" as they continue "investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators".
The sale of Bandcamp and the spinoff of SuperAwesome will reduce Epic’s team size by around 250 individuals in total, according to CEO Tim Sweeney, who cited budgetary concerns as the main contributor to the cutbacks. Though little appeared to change at Bandcamp after it became a subsidiary of Epic – co-founder Ethan Diamond stayed on as CEO – May of this year saw the 16-year-old platform’s employees officially vote to unionize.
As it operates under the Songtradr banner, Bandcamp will continue “as a marketplace and music community with an artist-first revenue share,” higher-ups relayed. The 7digital parent Songtradr is specifically set to begin offering Bandcamp’s north of five million artists and labels the choice of having their work “licensed to all forms of media.”
The sale was announced in tandem with the news that Epic Games is laying off 16 percent of its workforce, in addition to divesting Bandcamp and SuperAwesome. Steve Allison, vice president and general manager of the Epic Games store, said the sale to Songtradr would “make it easier for independent artists to connect with creators and developers looking to license their music and enable Epic to focus on its core metaverse, games, and tools efforts.”
Music licensing and distribution platform Songtradr has acquired indie music service Bandcamp from Epic Games. Songtradr emailed Digital Music News today about the buyout, which represents one of several high-profile plays it’s made as of late.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf being delisted so grab it quick in this bundle
HeroCraft PC announced that due to licensing Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is set to be delisted on October 11th, but you can grab it discounted on Humble Bundle along with a bunch of other games. It has a Platinum rating on ProtonDB so it should work great on Linux.
EA expanding EA Anti-Cheat - bad news for Steam Deck / Linux
EA (Electronic Arts) are continuing to expand their home-grown EA Anti-Cheat, with an announcement that Battlefield 2042 is also moving over to it.
Check out the awesome demo of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is an upcoming spin-off of the very popular online co-op mining action game Deep Rock Galactic, and now a public demo is up so you can try it too and you really should try this one.