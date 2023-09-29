Games: Unity, Epic, Warhammer, and More

So canny devs have started looking elsewhere, not least the open source and free game engine Godot. In fact, on hearing the original announcement, two industry veterans decided to learn the engine and build a game satirizing the situation – and they did it all in one week.

The result is Install Fee Tycoon, an idle clicker in the vein of Cookie Clicker* only instead of baking cookies at exponential rates, it's reinstalls of games built on the "Chaos3D" engine.