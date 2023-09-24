Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 24, 2023



OpenBSD and FreeBSD are server-focused descendants of the original Berkeley Software Distribution, or BSD developed at UC Berkeley from the late 1970s through the 1990s.

As popular open-source projects, they have dedicated followings as alternatives to Linux. How do they differ, and which one may be right for you?

Both OpenBSD and FreeBSD have installation programs that let you partition and install these systems on a computer, similar to those of Linux distributions. Still, the experience of installing the two OSes is very different.

