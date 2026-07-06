news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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XBox is Practically 'Dead Man Walking' at This Point
writings on the wall
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 128 Out of 200: Making Laws Work for Britain, Not Oversensitive Americans Looking for 'Revenge' by Lawfare
The SLAPPs are intended to protect corporations (employers like Microsoft)
New
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Not Everything Should be Electric
technology has become detrimental to society
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Gemini Links 05/07/2026: Eye of the Beholder and Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alhena 5.6.5
Links for the day
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GNU/Linux Market Share is Already High
GNU/Linux has fast become and is still becoming mainstream in recent years
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The 9-Step IBM Algorithm: Gaming Wall Street While Shedding Off Staff and Bribing the Mainstream Media to Play Along
Any time IBM preaches manners (e.g. CoC) to the community remember that IBM works closely with and flatters the dictator
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They Could Never Kill the Ideas of Richard Stallman (RMS), But They Are Still Trying
Killing an idea is harder than killing a person and killing a person is illegal
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Only Germany Objected to Salary Adjustment (Reduction) Procedure of "Team Campinos"
"flash report on the Administrative Council of 30 June and 1 July 2026"
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A "Never Slop" Policy in Quibble
"every change in the repository must be made by a human"
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Series on GNU/Linux in Japan
This series can last a week or longer
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75% of All the Patents Last Year Were Software
The corporate media has more or less ceased to discuss this matter
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At Microsoft "the Morale of Developers is at an All-time Low"
Numerous reports today say that after at least 5 studios got marked for shutdown (mothballing) by Microsoft there are rumours about Obsidian as well
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Links 05/07/2026: Data Breaches, Heat Waves, and Weinstein Rape Conviction Upheld
Links for the day
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Confidentiality at Risk With Slop 'Coding'
People who continue to cheer for slop aren't just misguided fanbis and fangurls
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False Narratives of Slop "Efficiency" as Debt Climbs
false stories about slop
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July 8 as "D-Day" for Microsoft, Mass Layoffs Planned
Microsoft's grip on the market has slipped for a long time
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GNU/Linux Leaps to 6% in Thailand
Can we expect 10% by year's end?
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EC Looking for Input on Digital Networks Act Until Next Month
New initiative
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 04, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, July 04, 2026
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Gemini Links 05/07/2026: Ragebaited and Removing Lines in Emacs
Links for the day
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Links 05/07/2026: "Tesla Slams Into Crowded Cafe" and "ChatGPT [Turned] Into a Sociopath"
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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