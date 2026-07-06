Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

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Europeans Beating South Americans

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Tomorrow Switzerland

So England is through (video) to the final 8 (quarter finals) and so is Norway - somewhat of a surprise though Norway played very well. Next weekend there's a must-watch match here, or rather, in Mexico/US. Miami (FL) in this case.

Today and tomorrow will be quiet because of the US holiday ("spilling over" because Independence Day fell on a Saturday) and we'll be doing many original articles, as it's hard to imagine much news "out there", like we explained yesterday.

Exactly 20 years ago, in the summer of 2006, I was in Miami to see family, including my mentor and friend. So much has changed since then, as this was a few years after the Iraq war began and liberties eroded rapidly. Before flying down to Miami I presented a paper in Arlington (VA) in relation to my Ph.D. thesis. The grant (at university) paid for the cross-Atlantic flight, not the domestic one.

If England beats Norway, then it seems likely it'll play Argentina next. █

Image source: Closed swiss army knife