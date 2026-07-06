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Europeans Beating South Americans
Tomorrow Switzerland
So England is through (video) to the final 8 (quarter finals) and so is Norway - somewhat of a surprise though Norway played very well. Next weekend there's a must-watch match here, or rather, in Mexico/US. Miami (FL) in this case.
Today and tomorrow will be quiet because of the US holiday ("spilling over" because Independence Day fell on a Saturday) and we'll be doing many original articles, as it's hard to imagine much news "out there", like we explained yesterday.
Exactly 20 years ago, in the summer of 2006, I was in Miami to see family, including my mentor and friend. So much has changed since then, as this was a few years after the Iraq war began and liberties eroded rapidly. Before flying down to Miami I presented a paper in Arlington (VA) in relation to my Ph.D. thesis. The grant (at university) paid for the cross-Atlantic flight, not the domestic one.
If England beats Norway, then it seems likely it'll play Argentina next. █
Image source: Closed swiss army knife