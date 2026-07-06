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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026
This week, we got some cool new distro releases, including Mageia 10, Ultramarine 44, ParrotOS 7.3, and Kali Linux 2026.2, new desktop releases, including KDE Plasma 6.7.2 and COSMIC 1.2, as well as new software releases, including Calibre 9.11, Shelly 2.4.1.1, fwupd 2.1.6, and KDE Gear 26.04.3.
On top of that, I tell you all about Ubuntu Budgie’s new Raspberry Pi port, System76’s new Lemur Pro laptop, and the Juno Tab 4 tablet. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 5th, 2026.