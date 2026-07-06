Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 06, 2026



This week, we got some cool new distro releases, including Mageia 10, Ultramarine 44, ParrotOS 7.3, and Kali Linux 2026.2, new desktop releases, including KDE Plasma 6.7.2 and COSMIC 1.2, as well as new software releases, including Calibre 9.11, Shelly 2.4.1.1, fwupd 2.1.6, and KDE Gear 26.04.3.

On top of that, I tell you all about Ubuntu Budgie’s new Raspberry Pi port, System76’s new Lemur Pro laptop, and the Juno Tab 4 tablet. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 5th, 2026.

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