10 Best Free and Open Source Clipboard Sync Tools

They’re useful for developers, writers, administrators, and anyone who regularly switches between computers or virtual machines. Instead of emailing text to yourself, using temporary files, or relying on a proprietary cloud clipboard service, these tools offer a more direct way to move copied content around. Some focus on simple real-time synchronisation, while others add clipboard history, file sharing, privacy-focused design, or server-based sharing.

They’re especially helpful in multi-device workflows, remote working setups, test environments, and mixed-platform households where copying something on one machine and pasting it on another saves time and reduces friction.

Here’s our verdict, captured in a classic LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.