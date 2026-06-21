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10 Best Free and Open Source Clipboard Sync Tools
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10 Best Free and Open Source Clipboard Sync Tools
They’re useful for developers, writers, administrators, and anyone who regularly switches between computers or virtual machines. Instead of emailing text to yourself, using temporary files, or relying on a proprietary cloud clipboard service, these tools offer a more direct way to move copied content around. Some focus on simple real-time synchronisation, while others add clipboard history, file sharing, privacy-focused design, or server-based sharing.
They’re especially helpful in multi-device workflows, remote working setups, test environments, and mixed-platform households where copying something on one machine and pasting it on another saves time and reduces friction.
Here’s our verdict, captured in a classic LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
9 Best Free and Open Source Serial Port and Telemetry Visualization Tools
They range from straightforward serial monitors and port-testing utilities to more advanced dashboards capable of real-time visualization, graphing, packet inspection, and data playback. Some focus on developers needing reliable communication diagnostics, while others are aimed at engineers, makers, researchers, and hobbyists who need to turn raw incoming data into clear, readable charts. Features commonly include cross-platform support, configurable connection settings, live plotting, logging, filtering, protocol debugging, and visual analysis of telemetry or time series data. Together, they provide useful options for anyone building, testing, troubleshooting, or analyzing systems that communicate over serial or network-based data channels.
Our findings are captured in the ratings chart below in the classic LinuxLinks-style. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Logilocky AI Linux - Debian-based distribution designed for local AI workloads
Logilocky AI Linux is a Debian-based distribution designed for local AI workloads.
It ships with the MATE desktop environment, uses the standard Debian installer, and focuses on making offline model use, AI development tools, and system management accessible from a ready-made desktop. The distribution includes tuned kernel settings for AI tasks, a live mode for testing before installation, and a collection of custom utilities covering AI tools, privacy, package management, and everyday productivity.
This is free and open source software.
OpenSpecimen - biobank and biospecimen management platform
OpenSpecimen is a biobank and biospecimen management platform for biorepositories and research organisations.
Formerly known as caTissue Plus, it provides a configurable system for managing specimen information, operational processes, and supporting data across biobanking environments.
This is free and open source software.
Phan - static analyzer for PHP
Phan is a static analyzer for PHP designed to find problems in code without executing it.
It focuses on minimizing false positives, using inferred and declared type information to check whether classes, functions, variables, properties, constants, and method calls are valid and type safe. The tool is aimed at PHP projects that want configurable analysis, editor integration, and support for gradually increasing strictness as code quality improves.
This is free and open source software.
ku - terminal-based interface for working with Kubernetes clusters
ku is a terminal-based interface for working with Kubernetes clusters. It’s a fast, keyboard-driven application that lets you browse resources, inspect cluster health, view YAML, read logs, edit objects, open shells into pods, and run common operational tasks without leaving the terminal. The application starts in read-only mode by default, which makes it safer for exploring cluster state before enabling mutating actions.
This is free and open source software.
gistui - terminal UI for managing GitHub Gists
gistui is a terminal user interface for managing GitHub Gists. It lets you browse and work with gists from the command line, pair them with files in a local working directory, compare local and remote content, and manage common gist tasks without switching to GitHub’s web interface.
The tool delegates authentication to the GitHub CLI, so it fits neatly into an existing terminal-based GitHub workflow.
This is free and open source software.
Brython - Python 3 designed for client-side web programming in the browser
Brython enables Developers to use Python for both, the server- and client-side programming, without having the need to switch between programming languages (i.e. Python for the server-side and JavaScript for the client-side).
This is free and open source software.
SysWatch - single-host system diagnostics in your terminal
SysWatch is a terminal-based system diagnostics application for Linux and macOS.
It brings together a broad set of single-host monitoring views in one text interface, helping users investigate performance, resource usage, services, power behaviour, storage, networking, and process activity without switching between separate command-line tools.
This is free and open source software.
Croft - VS Code inspired terminal user interface text editor
Three panes in the VS Code arrangement: an Explorer sidebar on the left, a code editor top right, and a real terminal bottom right. An activity bar down the far left switches the sidebar between Explorer, Search, Source Control, a Remote (SSH) explorer, and Run and Debug, and holds the theme picker. Every seam drags to resize.
The editor brings tree-sitter highlighting, inline previews for images / PDFs / spreadsheets, side-by-side splits, an optional vim mode, and full LSP (completion, hover, go-to-definition, rename, diagnostics). A Command Palette (Cmd/Ctrl+Shift+P) runs every command, and you can debug Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, Rust, C, and C++ with breakpoints over DAP or attach a pdb REPL to a live process.
This is free and open source software.
dskDitto - parallel duplicate-file detector with interactive menus
dskDitto is a duplicate file finder that scans directories for redundant files and presents the results in an interactive terminal interface.
It’s designed for users who want to review duplicate groups before taking action, with options for reporting, filtering, deletion, symlink conversion, and export workflows from the command line.
This is free and open source software.
redthread - sticky-note pegboard for your terminal
redthread is a terminal-based sticky-note pegboard designed to live in a tmux pane or other terminal workspace.
It presents an ASCII corkboard where users can create, move, edit, and connect notes with red strings, making it useful for lightweight planning, idea mapping, task organisation, and keeping related thoughts visible while working at the command line.
This is free and open source software.
FerretDB - database proxy
FerretDB is a database proxy that offers an open-source alternative to MongoDB.
It converts MongoDB 5.0+ wire protocol queries into SQL and uses PostgreSQL with the DocumentDB extension as the database engine, letting applications continue to use familiar MongoDB drivers and tooling while storing data in an open PostgreSQL-based stack. FerretDB is designed as a drop-in replacement for MongoDB in many cases, with ongoing work focused on improving compatibility and performance.
This is free and open source software.