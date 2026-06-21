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today's howtos
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Media players on Ubuntu often leave you frustrated. You install a video file, but Ubuntu’s default player refuses to play it without external codecs.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL Workbench on Debian 13
If you just upgraded to Debian 13 Trixie and tried running sudo apt install mysql-workbench, you already know the result: nothing.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9 and 8
Install Rust on Rocky GNU/Linux with rustup for current per-user tooling, or choose AppStream for DNF-managed servers, CI hosts, and shared workstations where package-managed updates matter.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Development Tools on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9 and 8
Install Development Tools on Rocky GNU/Linux with the DNF development group, then verify gcc, make, RPM tooling, optional build helpers, and cleanup steps before removing the shared compiler stack.
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peppe8o ☛ How to Open PST File on Raspberry Pi (with Evolution)
If you recently migrated from backdoored Windows to GNU/Linux and you are wondering how to open PST file on Raspberry PI, you are in the right place.
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Linuxize ☛ TCP vs UDP: Differences and When to Use Each
Compare TCP vs UDP reliability, ordering, overhead, common ports, and use cases, with GNU/Linux ss commands for checking which transport a service uses.
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Dan Langille ☛ Adding syslog-ng to a host to extract Nginx logs
I will be using TLS between syslog-ng and victoria-logs – you will notice this is all on the same host, and some of you might say: you don’t need TLS for that. However, this is a proof-of-concept for remote hosts. They will be passing traffic through my VPN and my network. Or perhaps over the Internet. Things change. Let’s start with TLS.