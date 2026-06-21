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These 6 Linux tools make the classics feel ancient—I use them on every machine
Quoting: These 6 Linux tools make the classics feel ancient—I use them on every machine —
This is probably the one tool I use the most on all my Linux machines.
By default, Linux machines use the classic nano editor for editing text files inside the command-line terminal. But if you've never used it before, it's incredibly counter-intuitive. For one, it does not have cursor support enabled by default. Second, it uses weird retro shortcuts for everything.
For example, you have to press Ctrl+O to save the file, instead of Ctrl+S. None of the other shortcuts make any sense either, if you're used to modern defaults. It really messes with muscle memory.