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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2026



Quoting: Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame —

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

The computer board is the A20-OLinuXino-LIME2-e16Gs16M, an open-source ARM Linux SBC built around the Allwinner A20 dual-core Cortex-A7 processor.