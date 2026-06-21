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After 8 distros in two years, the one that stopped my hopping is boring on purpose
Quoting: After 8 distros in two years, the one that stopped my hopping is boring on purpose —
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At one time Linux felt more like a hobby than an OS, which made me burn through eight distros in two years. However, I wouldn't take all the blame. Several distros I tried were so entertaining that I couldn't help but focus on what could be next. Landing on Debian was so uneventful that the urge to keep chasing what's flashy and exciting died.
Debian remains functional and identical from month to month, with no temptations to install new software or tweaks. It turned my focus from the OS back to the actual work I had to do. I never knew that embracing an intentionally boring distro could be such a productivity cheat code.