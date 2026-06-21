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35 Days of Shell Tank
5 weeks ago we moved the shells to a separate tank and 3 weeks later we moved the tank to its own table, not the computer desk. Today we've removed the cover to expose the water to more oxygen and next weekend we'll clean the water by partial replacements, done gradually while dechlorinating the newly-added water.
Rianne's fish tank is still clean and the fish are all well. Despite initially making a mistake with the temperatures, they are well; they survive and thrive.
Today is the longest day and next month we expect a new nephew in our family.
Many people are on holiday, so we expect next week's news to be slow. █
Image source: Conch Shells With Patterns