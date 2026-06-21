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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2026



Quoting: 5 pioneering Linux distros that quietly faded into history —

Live Linux distros are common these days. They're popular because they let you try out a distro to see how it will work with your hardware before you commit to a hard drive installation. Yggdrasil Linux/GNU/X was the first to introduce a complete Linux system that you could run from a CD-ROM, when all of these technologies were still new to PCs in the early '90s.

It was a much more complete system than the "root-boot" images that were floating around. At the time, DOS ruled supreme and Windows was becoming the premier operating environment on the PC. You could get Unix systems like Xenix, but they were incredibly expensive. Yggdrasil offered an easy way to try out Linux for a modest sum of $99, though if your software was included you could get it for free.