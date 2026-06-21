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After 6 years on Ubuntu, a performance-obsessed Arch distro finally pulled me away
Quoting: After 6 years on Ubuntu, a performance-obsessed Arch distro finally pulled me away —
I maintained the most mindless Linux routine for six years: download Ubuntu, install it, and enjoy stability. Because this was my baseline, my laptop didn't feel slow. However, there is a compromise when code for a distro is compiled to support legacy processors instead of being optimized for modern hardware.
After a week with CachyOS, I started to notice how much speed I was leaving on the table with Ubuntu. The distro is an aggressive, performance-tuned Arch derivative and should be the baseline for what hardware is capable of when not limited by conservative defaults.