news
Early Impressions of Chrome from a Firefox User and Mozilla Leftovers
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Chromium
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Abe Fehr ☛ Early Impressions of Chrome from a Firefox User
I’ve used Firefox for many years now, but I had to switch to Chrome recently on my work computer for corporate reasons.
It’s only been about a week but I’ve already developed a set of opinions on features that I miss from Firefox…and a few things that I actually like better about Chrome.
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Mozilla
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William Durand: Moziversary #8
Today is my eighth Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in
2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Outreachy Mentorship: A Retrospective
Will Lachance does a retrospective on the Glean Dictionary outreachy internship.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Glean Dictionary Looker Demo
A quick demonstration of the Glean Dictionary's new integration with Mozilla's instance of Looker.
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