GNOME: Christian Hergert, Icon for ChiPass, This Week in GNOME

Writing state machines gets a bit of a bad reputation because they are often implemented in complex manners which are specific to the problem domain. I think that makes people shy away from writing them when they are truly beneficial, including myself.

Where they often go awry is when you have some sort of work that needs to be done asynchronously. This is exceedingly common in UI programming like GTK applications but just as easily found in daemons.

Because of this, I see people explicitly avoiding the state machine, or worse, implicitly avoiding its correctness by open-coding a solution across a dozen callbacks.