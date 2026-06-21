news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The Arcade Blogger ☛ The TDE Podcast Ep 39: Rob Quinn of Stern
Rob Quinn joined Stern just as the company was branching out from it’s core pinball business to explore the brave new world of videogames. Rob talks about his involvement with the company’s early hit, Berzerk, his experiments with laser disc technology and his personal misgivings about how the company was managed.
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Applications
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ FFmpeg 8.1.2 Released with Over A Hundred Stability Fixes [Ubuntu PPA]
FFmpeg, the popular free open-source multi-media library, released the second maintenance update for its 8.1 release series a few days ago. The new version of this media library comes with more than a hundred of changes, mainly include bug-fixes, stability improvements, as well as some minor new features.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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KDE ☛ New Craft cache 26.05 published
A new Craft cache has been published about a week ago. The update has already been rolled out to KDE's CD and backdoored Windows CI with the update to Qt 6.11 beeing the most important change.
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New post
Hello everyone, i am uploading this blog nearly after a month. I got the wifi security QML working and one of my MR got merged in production. Here is my detailed work done during that phase [...]
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Gentoo Family
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Gentoo ☛ pkgbump: from a dumb tool to an irreplaceable helper
Bumping packages is one of the most common tasks of a Gentoo developer. It shouldn’t then be surprising that it is the one most asking for some kind of automation, and that the pkgbump script would be one of the first scripts to become a part of the mgorny-dev-scripts package.
Today’s pkgbump have come a long way from the trivial script of its first iteration. The most recent versions finally feature the feature I desired for a long time: version manipulation. This also made it possible for the script to become a complete version bumping tool rather than just a part of a larger workflow. In this post, I’d like to shortly tell the story behind the changes, and demonstrate the new options.
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