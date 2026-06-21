news
Linux Devices, Modding, and Mobile
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Devices/Embedded
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Linux Gizmos ☛ NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 adds NemoClaw support, Yocto Project support, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode
NVIDIA has announced JetPack 7.2 for Jetson edge AI platforms, adding new deployment tools for agentic AI workloads, official Yocto Project support, and performance updates for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor systems. The release is aimed at robotics, industrial automation, vision AI, and other edge applications that rely on local AI processing.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32 Bit Pirate update adds WiFi Hotspot mode, Pirate Assistant, and Web Flasher
The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Solid Sands webinars to address robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification
Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Nordic launches nRF54L15 Tag for asset tracking, Matter, and edge Hey Hi (AI) prototyping
Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Fashion Company Apple Find My and Surveillance Giant Google Find Hub networks.
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It's FOSS ☛ ArmSoM Sige6 is The First Sige Board to Ditch Rockchip For Allwinner
Powered by the Allwinner A733, the SBC brings a 3 TOPS NPU, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX RISC-V Chassis Kit Review – Part 2: What works, what doesn’t in Bianbu OS 4.0
Last month, I received the SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit based on the company’s K3 16-core RISC-V SoC, and started the review with an unboxing, a teardown, and a first boot to Bianbu OS 4.0. Since the system features a 10Gbps Ethernet SFP+ cage, I also had to order a 10GbE SFP+ to Copper adapter, as my 10GbE networking gear is exclusively based on RJ45 ports. In this review, I’ll check system information in Bianbu OS 4.0.1, run a few benchmarks, test 10GbE, GbE, and WiFi 6 networking performance, play YouTube videos at various resolutions, run Hey Hi (AI) workloads (LLM), check all/most features work as expected, and measure the power consumption of the SpacemiT K3 “Pico-ITX Chassis Kit” mini PC.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Researcher turns wi-fi smart lightbulb into a Banned Book Library — open source project makes digital books available via a server and open Wi-Fi access point hacked into an ESP32-powered bulb
A security researcher has added another dimension to smart lightbulbs by stealthily adding what they call a 'cyberpunk digital dead drop' full of 'banned books.'
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Hackaday ☛ The Repair Nightmare That Are Smart Rings
In the quest to make every wearable device ‘smart’, a lot of electronics along have to be crammed in very small spaces, along with ways to make them resistant to environments that our bodies do not mind, like getting hit by a rainstorm or simply washing our hands. These two factors combined make especially devices like smart rings an interesting case study for repairability, with [iFixit] recently taking apart a modern Oura smart ring to assess its e-waste factor after the built-in battery dies.
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Hackaday ☛ Home Automation: Simple Vs Easy
We’ve been talking a bunch of home automation on the Podcast lately, and this week, in the Mailbag segment, a reader asked us about our setups. Neither Kristina nor I are poster children for the home automation movement: she has absolutely no smart anything because she didn’t want her data up in “the cloud”, and I have an entirely local system that’s really nothing more than a bunch of ad-hoc scripts that talk to an MQTT broker, everything fully DIY but held together with metaphorical duct tape. Neither of us are doing it right, but we’re doing it wrong in interestingly different ways.
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Hackaday ☛ Defeat Blood-Sucking Mosquitoes By Becoming The Bug Zapper
The video is apparently dubbed over from the original Russian – with the team claimed to be based in Moldova – which probably explains a lot of the reasoning behind this engineering. At the core of the whole-body bug zapper is galvanized mesh, with a big question being how close you can get it to the body before said body gets zapped too. With about a millimeter of clearance between both layers of mesh required at 1 kV, this was another design consideration.
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Hackaday ☛ A General Purpose Pi Zero Device For IoT
We like the general idea behind the Edgeberry Zero, but whether it offers enough differentiation from packaging up a Zero with cables and duct tape is up to you.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Bhaskar English ☛ 69% Indians Hesitant to Sell Phones | Data Misuse Fear
In this survey of 8,000 people, 74% said they feared misuse of personal data after selling their phone, although 56.6% of people have already sold or exchanged their smartphone, meaning resale has now become a common practice.
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