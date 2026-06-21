news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Peteris Krumins ☛ Here is why vim uses hjkl keys as arrow keys
When Bill Joy created the vi text editor he used the ADM-3A terminal, which had the arrows on hjkl keys. Naturally he reused the same keys and the rest is history.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ QUERY with curl
RFC 10008 is brand new a specification detailing the new HTTP method called QUERY:
"This specification defines the QUERY method for HTTP. A QUERY requests that the request target process the enclosed content in a safe and idempotent manner and then respond with the result of that processing. This is similar to POST requests but can be automatically repeated or restarted without concern for partial state changes"
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Mozilla
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It's FOSS ☛ Firefox Can Do All This? 21 Features Most Users Never Touch
Stop using Firefox like a rookie. Here are lesser known Firefox features that will improve your browing experience.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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PostgreSQL ☛ HypoPG 1.4.3 is out!
Taipei, Taiwan - Sat 20 Jun
HypoPG 1.4.3
I'm pleased to announce the release of the version 1.4.3 of HypoPG, an
Bug fixes: [...]
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Education
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Jay Little ☛ SELF 2026: My Golden Ticket To Vibeville
So here I am sitting at a communal table in the lobby of the Sonesta Charlotte Lower South End hotel near the end of Southeast Linuxfest 2026 (aka SELF) pondering this weekends experience and I gotta say: It was a bit depressing. Why? Well in 2024 there was one session about AI. Last year there were four sessions that were AI related and those sessions were part of the “Emerging Technologies” track just like in 2024. This year there were seven sessions and they were part of the “Artificial Intelligence” track. Technically that’s only three additional sessions, but I guess this year it officially became impossible for me to escape the feeling that AI is literally everywhere now.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Diverting my Stream
The key lesson for all this is that one promise of the IndieWeb can be fulfilled. My data is mine, and as long as I can export it and reimport it, it can live wherever I choose. But nobody ever said it would be easy.
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Standards/Consortia
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Mark Nottingham ☛ So You Want To Define a Well-Known URI
Well-known locations work best when the client – whether it’s a browser, bot, or other software – knows the site1 and needs to discover something about the whole site in an efficient way.
robots.txt is the perfect example – it pre-dated the RFC so it doesn’t use a well-known location, but was a major part of the reason we reserved a space for them. A crawler needs to know what the access policies for the site are, and putting it in one central place for the site avoids the need to check headers and content on every response (which would defeat many of the purposes of having such a policy).
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