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Your Steam Deck Is Secretly a Linux PC. Here Are 10 Ways to Unlock Its Full Potential
Quoting: Your Steam Deck Is Secretly a Linux PC. Here Are 10 Ways to Unlock Its Full Potential —
SteamOS is having a breakout moment. The Linux-based operating system powers Valve's popular Steam Deck handhelds and the hotly anticipated Steam Machine, and is becoming an increasingly important part of the broader PC gaming ecosystem. Unlike traditional consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2, Sony PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X, SteamOS offers far more flexibility, combining a console-like gaming experience with access to a full desktop operating system.
That desktop is built on KDE Plasma, giving you a familiar PC environment for browsing the web, managing files, installing apps, and much more. While the idea of using a Linux-based system may sound intimidating, SteamOS is surprisingly approachable—even for people who have never touched Linux before.