news
Programming Leftovers
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Rlang ☛ Celebrating Our Maintainers during Maintainers Month
May was Open Source Software Maintainer Month. Behind every R package there is at least one person who responds to issues, reviews pull requests, keeps up with dependency changes, and makes sure everything still works. During Maintainer Month we wanted to celebrate rOpenSci’s package maintainer community.
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Sharon Rosner ☛ Rethinking modularity in Ruby applications
Now, if you’re a Rails developer, you know that Rails’ approach to code organization is based on auto-loading of the different source files that make up the app, performed by the Zeitwerk gem. This approach automates the loading of dependencies, using the directory structure as a representation of the app’s namespace (i.e. classes and modules).
In the Rails approach, all of the app’s classes and modules are global, nested according to the app’s directory structure. There’s no need to explicitly require dependencies, since any constant reference will be automatically loaded, and this means the dependencies between different parts of app are implicit.
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R / R-Script
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Rlang ☛ PCA in R: Principal Component Analysis Step-by-Step (prcomp + ggplot2)
To perform PCA in R, use the built-in prcomp() function: pca <- prcomp(data, scale = TRUE), then run summary(pca) to see how much variance each component explains. prcomp() handles centering, scaling, and the underlying singular value decomposition for you, and returns the loadings (pca$rotation) and component scores (pca$x) you need for any further analysis or visualization.
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Python
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University of Toronto ☛ PyPy and Python 3 for us
Ever since I started using PyPy and then had it quietly work fine for years, I've been keeping it in mind as a generally easy way to speed up any Python program that could benefit from a performance boost (which programs PyPy could accelerate sometimes surprised me). But that was in the era when most everything we had was Python 2 based. Now that I'm moving more and more things to Python 3, there's a little issue opening up that I've been thinking about. That issue is what versions of (C)Python PyPy supports, which is to say which language version it implements.
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Rust
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Bryan Lunduke ☛ OpenAI Buys Seat on Rust Board for $600K
How much is it worth, to the maker of ChatGPT, to have control of The Rust Foundation?
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