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From Refugee to Digital Leader: How Justin Is Helping to Connect Rhino Camp

For Justin Lisisa Lobela, 28, arriving at Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement in Uganda four years ago was not part of a plan—it was an act of survival.

LinuxGizmos.com

Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

Nordic launches nRF54L15 Tag for asset tracking, Matter, and edge AI prototyping

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 adds NemoClaw support, Yocto Project support, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode

NVIDIA has announced JetPack 7.2 for Jetson edge AI platforms, adding new deployment tools for agentic AI workloads, official Yocto Project support, and performance updates for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor systems. The release is aimed at robotics, industrial automation, vision AI, and other edge applications that rely on local AI processing.

ESP32 Bit Pirate update adds WiFi Hotspot mode, Pirate Assistant, and Web Flasher

The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.

Solid Sands webinars to address robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.

9to5Linux

Shelly 2.4 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released with New Features

Shelly 2.4 introduces a major revamp to the CLI version with Zsh completions and a modern, pacman-style shortcode interface to make Shelly’s command line more familiar for those used to pacman or yay, and further improves AppImage support by displaying updates in the UI, fixing desktop entry handling, and enhancing the eventing mechanism.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

Coming almost four months after PorteuX 2.6, the PorteuX 2.7 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, and features the latest KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4, Cinnamon 6.6.8, COSMIC 1.0.16, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Improves Wi-Fi SSID Handling and Accessibility

According to the devs, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 includes all changes from Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9, but in released form. However, there are a few notable changes that are included only in this version, such as better handling of Wi-Fi SSID during OS customisation and improved reliability by removing dependency on the REST Countries API.

Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

The biggest news with the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that the underlying operating system has finally moved from Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, which was introduced about a year ago, before Raspberry Pi OS got upgraded to the Debian 13 “Trixie” series, to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel.

Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2026

Camera With Telephoto Zoom Lens

Updated This Past Day

  1. Real Security Elusive, Microsoft Layoffs to Coincide With Certificate Apocalypse
    July 1
  2. 2026 is a Year of Strikes at the European Patent Office (EPO)
    As it stands at the moment, to many people the EPO represents crime, not law
  3. Only 1.5% Oppose the European Patent Office's (EPO) Strikes and Other Industrial Actions Until 2027
    Among those polled/surveyed (in a ballot)

    New

  4. Microsoft Insiders - Not Limited to XBox - Expect a 'Bloodbath' (Their Own Word)
    This isn't limited to XBox
  5. Reports of "PIP" as Means of Mass Layoffs at IBM This Year
    some insights into the PIPs
  6. SLAPP Censorship - Part 112 Out of 200: Strangles Women, Then Refuses to Even Attend Any of His Own Hearings About It
    It is meanwhile very apparent that Brett Wilson LLP is becoming a "mench sphere"
  7. Gemini Links 20/06/2026: "There Was Never Supposed to Be a Camera" and "What Is A Programming Language"?
    Links for the day
  8. Geminispace Reaches Its 8th Year, Today It Has Turned 7
    Gemini Protocol 'went live' 7 years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic
  9. Links 20/06/2026: "Full Page Paralysis" and "Hopes For Xbox’s Future Might Be Over Before It Even Begins"
    Links for the day
  10. European Patent Office's (EPO) Strikes "at a Scale not Seen Since Battistelli", European Patent Grants Down by Over 25% in Past 3 Months
    The actions are effective
  11. Links 20/06/2026: Microsoft's "Year of Shame" and "Feed the Writers"
    Links for the day
  12. Web Browsers Are Technically Bloatware (No Matter What Runs in Them)
    Don't make it a society that shames people into using a Web browser where none should be needed
  13. Fedora Has Changed a Lot Since I Last Used It (IBM Dominates Almost Everything, IBM Agenda Displaces Community Goals)
    "It is effectively 100% run by Red Hat/IBM employed people... even when they are community-elected representatives."
  14. Andy (Cyber Show) on His Teacher Who "Squeezed Every Last Drop Out of Life, With Gratitude, Humility, Generosity and Mettle"
    Some call them "eccentric" and are dismissive about what they have to offer
  15. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  16. IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 19, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, June 19, 2026
  17. Gopher/Gemini Links 20/06/2026: Slop With Tcl/Tk and Nokia 770 Perishes
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-14 to 2026-06-20
    4758 /irc.shtml
    3137 /index.shtml
    2881 /browse/latest.shtml
    2419 /browse/index.shtml
    914 /about.shtml
    863 /n/2026/06/18/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_110_Out_of_200_Anti_SLAPP_Reform_Formally.shtml
    812 /n/2026/06/18/Digital_Sovereignty_Discussed_in_the_United_Kingdom_UK.shtml
    775 /n/2026/06/13/Discussing_Morale_at_IBM_and_Conversations_Regarding_IBM_Layoff.shtml
    732 /n/2026/06/14/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Battistelli_s_Baltic_Crusader.shtml
    728 /n/2026/06/18/Article_With_AI_27_Times_in_the_Page_It_s_Partner_Content_Paid_.shtml
    672 /n/2026/06/14/Bruce_Schneier_Was_Probably_Wrong_About_Slop.shtml
    663 /n/2026/06/15/Apple_Wants_Everybody_to_Forget_About_Vision_Pro_Because_It_Was.shtml
    660 /n/2026/06/17/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_Portuguese_Prodigy.shtml
    654 /n/2026/06/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    645 /n/2026/06/19/The_Register_MS_Published_a_New_Page_With_AI_21_Times_in_It_It_.shtml
    625 /n/2026/06/15/Straw_Man_Arguments_Against_Rust.shtml
    617 /n/2026/06/16/18_Year_Anniversary_of_Our_IRC_Community.shtml
    612 /n/2026/06/15/Stop_Calling_Losses_Investment.shtml
    611 /n/2026/06/16/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_An_Advisor_to_the_President.shtml
    604 /n/2026/06/14/Links_14_06_2026_More_Google_Layoffs_Wall_Street_Deems_Companie.shtml
    602 /n/2026/06/16/Links_16_06_2026_UK_to_Restrict_Access_to_Social_Control_Media_.shtml
    583 /n/2026/06/17/If_Not_Now_Then_When.shtml
    578 /intro.shtml
    574 /n/2026/06/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    570 /n/2026/06/15/Microsoft_May_Already_Be_Shutting_Down_More_Gaming_Studios.shtml
    566 /n/2026/06/17/Links_17_06_2026_How_Developers_React_to_Slop_Scented_Blog_Post.shtml
    560 /n/2026/06/14/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_June_13_2026.shtml
    539 /n/2026/06/14/Unlikely_Heroes.shtml
    539 /n/2026/06/18/Microsoft_Layoffs_Have_Reportedly_Already_Started_at_ZeniMax.shtml
    533 /n/2026/06/14/Gemini_Links_14_06_2026_The_Universe_is_a_Hologram_Matrix_Brain.shtml
    529 /n/2026/06/16/Microsoft_Will_DOOM_id_Software_and_Others_Claim_Observers.shtml
    527 /n/2026/06/17/More_Than_90_in_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Ballot_Vote_for_Cont.shtml
    526 /n/2026/06/14/MElon_MUSK_Elon_is_a_Trillionaire_Like_Penguins_Are_Mammals.shtml
    524 /n/2026/06/15/Estimates_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_3_000_Staff_to_be_Culled_Just_in.shtml
    522 /n/2026/06/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    518 /n/2026/06/14/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_106_Out_of_200_100_Kilograms_of_Legal_Pap.shtml
    512 /n/2026/06/14/Microsoft_CEO_Says_XBox_is_Not_a_Sustainable_Business.shtml
    512 /n/2026/06/16/Microsoft_XBox_is_Having_Its_1990s_Apple_Moment_Near_Bankruptcy.shtml
    511 /n/2026/06/15/Tesla_Debt_Rose_Sharply_Sales_Declined_Wall_Street_s_Claim_of_T.shtml
    511 /n/2026/06/19/Links_19_06_2026_The_Retweeting_Class_and_Data_Centres_as_Natio.shtml
    504 /n/2026/06/15/Estimates_of_Scale_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Will_Likely_Happen_in_B.shtml
    503 /n/2026/06/16/Richard_Stallman_s_RMS_Speaking_Tour_in_Europe_Coincides_With_A.shtml
    501 /n/2026/06/14/Links_14_06_2026_Energy_Cost_and_Reality_Strikes_at_Heart_of_Sl.shtml
    499 /n/2026/06/17/SUEPO_Munich_Informs_Contacts_the_German_Government_About_the_S.shtml
    499 /n/2026/06/15/Links_15_06_2026_Slop_Beg_Bounties_Wall_Street_Fakes_Worth_and_.shtml
    496 /n/2026/06/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    494 /n/2026/06/18/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    493 /n/2026/06/16/You_Probably_Don_t_Want_to_Go_Viral_in_Toxic_Social_Control_Med.shtml
    492 /n/2026/06/16/New_Article_in_The_Register_MS_Has_Mentioned_AI_44_Times_The_Re.shtml
    491 /n/2026/06/16/IBM_Down_61_in_Two_Weeks_The_Lies_About_Quantum_Computers_Didn_.shtml
    490 /n/2026/06/15/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_EPO_s_Brussels_Liaison_Of.shtml
    489 /n/2026/06/17/Gemini_Links_17_06_2026_10_Years_in_Canada_Wild_Flower_Explorat.shtml
    488 /n/2026/06/15/For_Justice_We_Need_More_Speech_Not_Less_Speech.shtml
    488 /n/2026/06/15/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Receiving_Section_RS_and_Elimination.shtml
    485 /n/2026/06/16/Why_We_Call_Him_Dr_Stallman.shtml
    483 /n/2026/06/16/Microsoft_Like_IBM_is_Leaving_a_Legacy_is_Emptied_Abandoned_Bui.shtml
    482 /n/2026/06/16/Two_Weeks_Ahead_of_July_Three_Studios_Microsoft_Plans_to_Shut_D.shtml
    481 /n/2026/06/16/OECD_Carries_Water_for_Microsoft_Targets_Schools_and_Children_W.shtml
    481 /n/2026/06/16/Links_16_06_2026_Windows_TCO_and_Fedora_Finding_Serious_20_Year.shtml
    479 /n/2026/06/15/Microsoft_s_XBox_is_Disintegrating_Executives_Are_Quitting.shtml
    479 /n/2026/06/15/IBM_Has_Put_Red_Hat_on_a_Poor_Diet_of_Slop_Now_Fedora_and_Red_H.shtml
    479 /n/2026/06/15/Richard_Stallman_s_Software_Freedom_Digital_Sovereignty_Tour_in.shtml
    477 /n/2026/06/18/IBM_Adds_Only_More_IBM_Staff_to_the_Fedora_Council_They_Like_LL.shtml
    476 /n/2026/06/15/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_June_14_2026.shtml
    476 /n/2026/06/18/Links_18_06_2026_UK_Social_Media_Ban_for_Minors_Finland_Lifts_a.shtml
    476 /n/2026/06/15/IBM_Works_for_Microsoft.shtml
    475 /n/2026/06/16/Microsoft_Promises_Made_to_be_Broken.shtml
    471 /n/2026/06/16/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_Page_With_AI_42_Times_in.shtml

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