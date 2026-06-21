EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4.1 and EasyOS development updates

This is in the "Internet" menu category. It works in Easy 7.4, not in 7.4.1.

There is a missing package in 7.4.1; 'python3-certifi', but it is a mystery why it was installed in 7.4, not in 7.4.1.

'python3-certifi' is a dependency of 'python3-requests', which is installed in 7.4, not in 7.4.1.