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System76 Refreshes the Serval WS Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs
It’s been a year since System76 last updated their Serval WS laptop, which can now be bought with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, either the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, or the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.
Serval WS also features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti dedicated graphics card with 12GB GDDR7 VRAM and 1406 TOPS, up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 12TB M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage, and a 16-inch QHD 2K matte display with 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 240Hz refresh rate.