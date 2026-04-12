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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026



Quoting: PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5" Display —

Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

Internally, the system includes a Raspberry Pi 5 (1GB variant in this configuration), along with a pre-installed 64GB microSD card. An onboard RP2040 microcontroller manages auxiliary functions such as keyboard input, brightness, and volume control.